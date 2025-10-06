Priorities in action

Campus and Community

By Dr. Janet Morrison

As we settle into the fall semester, Memorial’s campuses are energized and animated.

Students are working hard to achieve their goals while faculty and staff work tirelessly to ensure they are well supported. It’s inspiring and reaffirms, for me, our shared purpose.

Having just passed the eight-week mark as Memorial’s president, listening remains my top priority. What I’ve learned so far about Memorial has informed my goals for the remainder of the 2025-26 year, which were approved by the Board of Regents last week:

Inspire community confidence

Safeguard academic quality; enhance the student experience

Ensure financial sustainability

(Re)build trust and demonstrate accountability

Improve employee engagement

Invest in long-term planning

Over the coming weeks and months, I will remain engaged with students, faculty, researchers, alumni, donors and partners from all our campuses about the pressures and possibilities we’re facing. I will also continue to champion the value of being a research-intensive, comprehensive university.

Safeguarding academic quality is paramount. We need to improve the data we collect about our students’ experience and use it more consistently to inform decision-making. We’ll also launch and test at least two initiatives focused on increasing retention. To ensure Memorial’s research agenda continues to thrive, we will hire a permanent vice-president (research).

We must become more financially sustainable to ensure Memorial’s legacy is maintained through the next century. Work on this priority will include the design of a new budget model, the hiring of a vice-president (finance and administration) and the launch of a strategic enrolment plan that sets targets, identifies tactics and commits to transparent reporting on progress to date.

I believe that effective leadership demands accountability and clear communication. Both are essential to (re)building trust.

I’m committed to making informed decisions and providing regular updates. I will speak plainly and honestly about complexity, knowing that our community can hold both hard news and hope.

People are the backbone of Memorial and the key to its future. I have met with many employees — individually and in collectives — but we’ll be administering a formal employee engagement survey later this fall to better understand your experience and how it can be improved. This will provide the data we need to understand and address concerns going forward.

Finally, we need to focus on long-term, integrated planning. We need, for example, a robust asset management program to inform deferred maintenance and capital planning.

As you’ll know, Memorial’s current strategic plan comes to an end in 2026. I’m excited about the next planning cycle, which must engage every member of our community in a conversation about protecting Memorial’s legacy — namely the teaching, research and service that drives impact for Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada and the world.

As we look ahead, I am optimistic about what we can achieve together. Thank you for your ongoing dedication and your belief in the transformative power of education.

Warmly,

Janet