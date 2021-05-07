Processing PERT

 Go to page content

Much to examine in two major reports

May 7, 2021

By Memorial University

The Premier’s Economic Recovery Team (PERT) report was released on May 6 and included recommendations specific to Memorial University.

“We will review the PERT report as well as the Public Post-Secondary Education Review report released on April 29 in detail to understand the full scope of all the relevant recommendations, how the two reports align or diverge, and the implications of both on the province’s only university,” said Dr. Vianne Timmons, president of Memorial University.

“Addressing Newfoundland and Labrador’s fiscal challenges will require a team effort from all, including Memorial University.”

