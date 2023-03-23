 Go to page content

Provincial budget

Memorial responds to 2023-24 government budget

Campus and Community

March 23, 2023

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador today released the 2023-24 provincial budget.

This budget included a decrease of $10.6 million in the operating grant to Memorial University. This does not include the Faculty of Medicine, which received an additional $4 million in its operating grant from the Department of Health and Community Services.

The budget included increases to the Student Financial Services Program as well as increased seats in both the Faculty of Medicine undergraduate medical education program and the Faculty of Nursing’s nurse practitioner program.

“Memorial welcomes the direct support of Newfoundland and Labrador students included in today’s budget,” said Dr. Neil Bose, acting president of Memorial University.

“We are pleased that the university can play a role in the initiatives to improve health and health outcomes for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. Operating grant decreases were expected for the coming year. We will now review the budget in detail to understand all implications for the university. This work will inform the preparation of the university’s budget for the year ahead.”

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Yellow snow plow clearing snow

March 24, 2023

Early closure

St. John's, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses will close at 4 p.m.

An outline of a star against a pink and purple background.

March 24, 2023

Startup support

Mel Woodward Cup invests $40,000 in student entrepreneurs

Two women stand close together and smile. Windows and columns in a light-filled room is behind them.

March 24, 2023

In support of ALS

Nursing students celebrate 25 years of charity ball this weekend

Dr. Welch in front of a computer with audio recording equipment on his desk

March 24, 2023

‘Preserve and strengthen’

Academic-Indigenous methodologies to help preserve Innu language, culture

A Leach's storm petrel, which is grey, white and brown with a short beak, in flight over water.

March 23, 2023

‘Significant mortality’

Funding supports Leach's storm petrel, puffin conservation research

Shawn Bugden smiles at the camera against a black backdrop.

March 23, 2023

Dean reappointed

Dr. Shawn Bugden reappointed dean of School of Pharmacy