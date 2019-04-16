fbpx Go to page content

Provincial budget update

Third year of planned base budget cuts

Campus and Community

April 16, 2019

The 2019-20 provincial budget today confirmed the third year of a three-year forecast of cuts to Memorial University’s base budget. The budget did not contain any additional cuts.

The total operating grant from government (not including the Faculty of Medicine) is $1.6 million less for 2019-20 than it was in 2018-19. This net reduction is the result of a $4-million increase in the line item earmarked to maintain the tuition freeze for Newfoundland and Labrador students, and reductions of $5.6 million in the base budget. These anticipated reductions are being addressed through savings from the Voluntary Retirement Program implemented in 2018. Work continues with government to address the ongoing pension funding issue.

In May 2017, the Board of Regents passed a three-year budget plan to address the forecasted cuts. In terms of next steps, work will continue to finalize the university’s 2019-20 budget for consideration by the Board of Regents and a further update will be provided after the next board meeting on May 9.

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

April 18, 2019

Folklore 50

Reunion to celebrate golden anniversary of storied department

April 17, 2019

WWF-approved

Biology students create first-of-its-kind provincial biodiversity report

April 16, 2019

Ocean investment

$8.5 million in federal-provincial funding for Marine Institute expansion at Holyrood

April 16, 2019

Conversation circles

A space to grow and a space to grow together

Dr. Sheila Garland

April 15, 2019

Sleep without drugs

Study shows cancer-related insomnia can be treated without medication

April 15, 2019

Standout students

Grenfell students honoured at Student Achievement Awards ceremony