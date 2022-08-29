Campus and Community

Dr. Neil Bose will take over the role of interim provost and vice president (academic) of Memorial University from Dr. Margaret Steele on Sept. 1, 2022.

Dr. Steele, who has been serving as interim provost since March 2022, will continue her full-time role as dean of the Faculty of Medicine.

“On behalf of the Memorial community, I want to thank Dr. Steele for her work as provost,” said President Vianne Timmons. “She stepped up to the provost role when we really needed her and I’m grateful for her leadership. I look forward to her continued good work in the Faculty of Medicine.”

Dr. Steele said the time is right to focus full time on the Faculty of Medicine.

“My time as provost has been a tremendous learning experience and I deeply appreciated the opportunity,” she said. “Given the recent announcements to increase capacity in the Faculty of Medicine, as well as the ongoing work of the Health Accord to improve health outcomes in the province, the time is right for me to focus on supporting the health-care needs of the people of this province through the work of the Faculty of Medicine. I was pleased to provide continuity to this position until the search for the permanent provost started.”

Dr. Steele also expressed her appreciation for the support she received.

“I would like to thank all those who provided support to me in the provost role, including President Timmons, the vice-presidents, deans, associate vice-presidents, directors, the provost office team and the Faculty of Medicine team.”

Dr. Bose, who is stepping into the provost position until the position is filled, has served as vice-president (research) since 2017. Prior to his appointment, Dr. Bose served as principal of the Australian Maritime College, the national institute for maritime education, training, research and consultancy at the University of Tasmania.

Before his move to Tasmania, Dr. Bose was a longstanding member of the Memorial community. From 1987-2007, he was a faculty member in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science and was appointed to a Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Offshore and Underwater Vehicles Design in 2003.

Dr. Tana Allen, associate vice-president (research), will serve as interim vice-president (research).

Dr. Timmons thanked Drs. Bose and Allen for stepping into these roles and acknowledged the exemplary work of the provost and vice-president research teams.

“Memorial is fortunate to have knowledgeable and passionate leaders who are able to bring their considerable strengths to new opportunities,” she said. “I look forward to working with them in these new roles. I’m particularly appreciative of the employees in both portfolios who are continuing to advance the university’s teaching, learning and research priorities.”

The search for Memorial’s next provost is underway. The search committee and position profile will be announced shortly.