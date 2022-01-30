Update: Rain damage

Campus and Community

Update: Jan. 30, 6:45 p.m.

The Ocean Sciences Centre parking lot will re-open Monday morning. The road will be narrowed so please be cautious when entering and exiting lot.

Original post: Jan 30, 3 p.m

Heavy rain on the weekend has damaged the road near the Ocean Sciences Centre (OSC) leaving only emergency access to the parking lot at the OSC.

There is a safe walking path to access the building. Please obey all signage and barricades.

While there is parking available on the road near the OSC parking lot, building users are encouraged to find alternate transportation including the campus shuttle bus. Please note there is limited capacity on the bus due to Covid protocols. See https://www.mun.ca/facman/shuttle_bus.php.

Facilities Management and the provincial Department of Works are working on a repair plan and details will be communicated when available.