 Go to page content

Update: Rain damage

OSC parking lot to re-open Monday

Campus and Community

Jan. 30, 2022

Update: Jan. 30, 6:45 p.m.

The Ocean Sciences Centre parking lot will re-open Monday morning. The road will be narrowed so please be cautious when entering and exiting lot.

Original post: Jan  30, 3 p.m  

Heavy rain on the weekend has damaged the road near the Ocean Sciences Centre (OSC) leaving only emergency access to the parking lot at the OSC.

There is a safe walking path to access the building. Please obey all signage and barricades.

While there is parking available on the road near the OSC parking lot, building users are encouraged to find alternate transportation including the campus shuttle bus. Please note there is limited capacity on the bus due to Covid protocols. See https://www.mun.ca/facman/shuttle_bus.php.

Facilities Management and the provincial Department of Works are working on a repair plan and details will be communicated when available.

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Will Goodridge wears a plaid shirt open over a burgundy t-shirt and black pants with large rocks and a lighthouse behind him.

Feb. 4, 2022

Student voices

Some Memorial students share why they're happy to be on campus

Clock tower on Memorial's St. John's campus

Feb. 3, 2022

Leadership change

Dr. Florentine Strzelczyk steps down as provost

Pictured left to right are three people in lifejackets and seated on a boat.

Feb. 3, 2022

Change-agents

Internships help MBA-SEE graduates launch meaningful careers

A group of students stand shoulder to shoulder wearing gray Memorial sweatshirts. They are standing in front of a blue wall.

Feb. 3, 2022

‘Education is key’

Bachelor of social work, Nunavut cohort program well under way

Feb. 2, 2022

Concerning social media post

Context on earlier message about non-specific threat

Dr. David Churchill wears a blue t-shirt in a pedwalk.

Feb. 2, 2022

Online opportunity

Professor uses video game skills to improve pandemic teaching