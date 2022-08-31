Campus and Community

By Melissa Watton

Always a popular event, Memorial’s employee and retiree barbecue had a record attendance this year!

Hunter Square at the Paton College basketball court was quickly filled on Tuesday, Aug. 30, as employees and retirees came out to celebrate the first employee and retiree barbecue since 2019 (the barbecue was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Attendees enjoyed hamburgers, hot dogs and refreshments.

A great way to catch up with colleagues and friends, the barbecue also supported the Campus Food Bank. In total, $1,830.50 and a large quantity of non-perishable food items were donated.

Other Memorial campuses are also holding employee events to celebrate the excitement of a new semester.

Have a look below to see photos taken at the barbecue.