Recruit and retain

Campus and Community

By Jennifer Batten and Jill Hunt

Memorial University is developing a renewed undergraduate enrolment plan that will aim to support enrolment management objectives for recruitment and retention, to inform activities for the next three to five years and to align with the strategic directions of the university.

“A goal-oriented and sustainable enrolment plan is a critical component of any thriving university,” said Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic).

“With shifting provincial demographics, our current fiscal situation and a growing, diverse community, it is imperative that we assess our recruitment and retention objectives to ensure we are meeting the needs of current and prospective students while fulfilling our special obligation to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Enrolment working group

A strategic enrolment working group has been established to develop a plan that will incorporate new and current initiatives, and build on some of the recommendations from the Enrolment 2020 plan.

Current membership of the working group includes Tom Nault, university registrar and chair; Dr. Donna Hardy Cox, associate vice-president academic (students); Keith Matthews, interim director, Centre for Institutional Analysis and Planning; Steve Greene, chief information officer, Information Technology Services; Dr. Mark Abrahams, dean, Faculty of Science; Victoria Collins, executive director, Marketing & Communications; Dr. Gavan Watson, associate vice-president (teaching and learning) and director, Centre for Innovation in Teaching and Learning; Angie Clark, director, Student Affairs, Marine Institute; Carolyn Parsons, registrar, Grenfell Campus; and Shona Perry-Maidment, deputy registrar (strategic enrolment management).

“We’re excited to be consulting widely with the university community to learn about the opportunities and challenges related to undergraduate enrolment across the institution,” said Mr. Nault.

“The initial consultations have been informative and have shown the passion that so many people have for Memorial. As the working group synthesizes the results of the consultation sessions, we look forward to building an enrolment plan that makes some bold recommendations but also addresses some of the challenges that can influence enrolment.”

Consultations have begun with the university community, including faculties/schools and administrative units, are in progress and will continue for the next several weeks. Once consultations are completed, the working group will develop a plan that reflects the relevant input from across the university’s academic and administrative units.

A first draft of the plan will be completed by June 2019, and will be shared with Senate for endorsement and the Board of Regents for final approval by the end of 2019.

“This new enrolment plan will strive to meet the demands of prospective students and the needs and interests of current students,” said Mr. Nault. “We are looking at new and innovative ways to complement the ways we support our student body and engage with our academic partners.”