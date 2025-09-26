Reflect and learn

Campus and Community

By Courtenay Griffin

What if we all do one thing to learn something new?

Tuesday, Sept. 30, is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation; it’s a day to reflect on our history, colonialism and the legacy of residential schools in our province and our country.

In recognition of this day, President Janet Morrison and Vice-president (Indigenous) Catharyn Andersen have a message for the Memorial University community.

As Sept. 30 approaches, Ms. Andersen has reflections of her own.

“The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation serves to commemorate our history and the legacy of residential schools, but it’s not just history,” she said. “There’s still a legacy of intergenerational trauma for individuals, their families and communities.”

While the day serves to remember this history and legacy as part of the reconciliation process, Ms. Andersen cautions that there cannot be reconciliation without truth.

“Our responsibility as a post-secondary institution is to carry this forward and to educate everyone who comes through those doors, and ourselves. Even if we can do just one thing to learn something new, we can honour truth as part of reconciliation.”

Orange Shirt Day

In addition to the federal government’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Sept. 30 is Orange Shirt Day — an Indigenous-led initiative that recognizes and raises awareness of the intergenerational impacts of residential schools.

Members of the Memorial community are encouraged to wear orange on Monday, Sept. 29, to demonstrate solidarity with those who survived and their families, and to remember those who never made it home.

“We all have a part to play in reconciliation and one important way our community can do that is to reflect on what this day means and what our role is,” said President Morrison.

She encourages all students, faculty and staff to participate by attending planned events on campuses and in communities, exploring the resources available and reflecting on what they have learned.

“Memorial is doing great work and making progress to indigenize the academy — work that is being recognized nationally. So, if we can collectively come together and build on that momentum, we will strengthen our foundation for lasting change and demonstrate what reconciliation in higher education truly looks like.”

Transformative gift

Early in September, Memorial was one of a group of Canadian post-secondary institutions recognized for its work towards indigenization with a $5-million donation by the Mastercard Foundation.

The historic one-time funding marks a decade of work under Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission and will be strategically allocated towards pan-university initiatives that are aligned with Mastercard Foundation’s EleV program and the recommendations in Memorial’s Strategic Framework for Indigenization.

These initiatives will ensure long-term systemic transformation that advances reconciliation and enhances both academic quality and the student experience.

For more information about Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and to explore ways to learn and reflect, please visit Memorial’s Indigenous website.