Student Life

By Daniel Ferguson

Memorial University is proud to be one of 30 Canadian post-secondary organizations included in a landmark investment from the Mastercard Foundation — an extraordinary $235 million commitment to Indigenous education across the country.

The historic funding marks a decade of work under Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), and Memorial’s inclusion is a powerful recognition of its deep-rooted partnership with Indigenous communities.

“To be included as a recipient of this gift speaks volumes about the inspiring work being done at Memorial University towards indigenization,” said President Janet Morrison. “We all have a role to play in reconciliation, and the vision and generosity of the Mastercard Foundation will help ensure major impact for Indigenous students at Memorial today and tomorrow.”

The Mastercard Foundation investment across Canada will be one of the largest single investments made in support of reconciliation.

“We are deeply honoured by this transformative gift from Mastercard Foundation in recognition of Memorial University’s leadership in reconciliation and commitment to indigenization and the TRC’s calls to action,” said Catharyn Andersen, vice-president (Indigenous) at Memorial University. “Most importantly, this gift is about Indigenous students, and we will honour that.”

Investing in Memorial

Memorial University will receive $5 million in one-time funding to support a broad range of initiatives delivering on recommendations made in Memorial’s Strategic Framework for Indigenization.

The framework sets out four strategic priorities for indigenization: leadership and partnership; teaching and learning; research; and Indigenous student success.

The Mastercard Foundation funding both recognizes good work done at Memorial to implement this framework, while providing generous support for the university to continue on the path of indigenization.

Memorial University will strategically allocate the Mastercard Foundation donation to initiatives that drive systemic transformation through Indigenous leadership, in alignment with both the foundation’s vision and the university’s Strategic Framework for Indigenization.

The funding will support the establishment of the Centre for Indigenous Education, Reconciliation and Scholarship, which will serve as a hub for advancing Indigenous-led research, curriculum development and community engagement.

Additional investments are planned to strengthen Indigenous presence and leadership through an Elders-in-Residence Program; a pathway program for Indigenous faculty; and the expansion of Indigenous curriculum specialists.

All initiatives are pan-institutional, reinforcing Memorial’s commitment to Indigenous learners and communities throughout the province.

Collectively, these initiatives aim to embed Indigenous ways of knowing and doing into the fabric of the institution, ensuring long-term transformation that advances reconciliation and, by extension, enhances both the academic quality and the student experience of the institution.

About the Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation is a registered Canadian charity and one of the largest foundations in the world. It works with visionary organizations to advance education and financial inclusion to enable young people in Africa and Indigenous youth in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. Its Young Africa Works strategy aims to enable 30 million young people to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030, while its EleV strategy will support 100,000 Indigenous youth in Canada to complete their education and transition to meaningful work aligned with their traditions, values and aspirations. Established in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company, the foundation is an independent organization. Its policies, operations and program decisions are determined by its board of directors and leadership team.

