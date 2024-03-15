Regent appointed

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

The province has appointed a familiar face to Memorial University’s Board of Regents, effective March 1, 2024.

Dr. Rex Gibbons, who has completed several terms as a member of the Board since 1978, has been welcomed back on a three-year appointment.

“Dr. Gibbons is a long-time, valued member of the Memorial community, and I would like to thank him for returning to the Board,” said Glenn Barnes Board chair. “Over nearly four decades, he has tirelessly volunteered his time in a variety of roles, and we are grateful he will continue his legacy of dedicated service to our university.”

The university operates on a bicameral system of governance.

The Board of Regents oversees the management, administration and control of property, revenue, business and affairs of the university.

The Senate is responsible for all academic matters of the university.

The official release from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is available here.