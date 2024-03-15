 Go to page content

Regent appointed

Memorial University’s Board chair welcomes returning member

Campus and Community

March 15, 2024

By Memorial University

The province has appointed a familiar face to Memorial University’s Board of Regents, effective March 1, 2024.

Dr. Rex Gibbons, who has completed several terms as a member of the Board since 1978, has been welcomed back on a three-year appointment.

“Dr. Gibbons is a long-time, valued member of the Memorial community, and I would like to thank him for returning to the Board,” said Glenn Barnes Board chair. “Over nearly four decades, he has tirelessly volunteered his time in a variety of roles, and we are grateful he will continue his legacy of dedicated service to our university.”

The university operates on a bicameral system of governance.

The Board of Regents oversees the management, administration and control of property, revenue, business and affairs of the university.

The Senate is responsible for all academic matters of the university.

The official release from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is available here.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Red background with 2025 Canada Games logo on left and Memorial logo on right with 'community partner' underneath

March 15, 2024

Memorial University and the 2025 Canada Games

Message from Lisa Browne, vice-president (administration, finance and advancement)

March 15, 2024

Creative showcase

Celebrating book publications by the Memorial University community

Megan Smith, a white woman in her late teens, smiles at the camera.

March 14, 2024

Studentview

Megan Smith says growing up is like growing rings on a tree

Wavy lines in blue, pink, yellow and orange.

March 13, 2024

‘The next level’

More than $6-million federal investment for Memorial University research and discovery

Design featuring dark blue, purple and pink colours and small circle shapes.

March 13, 2024

Elite innovators

Nearly $4-million research investment to shape a better tomorrow

Exterior shot of the Faculty of Medicine building

March 11, 2024

‘Integral component’

Teaching resident doctors to be critical appraisers and consumers of research