On behalf of the Board of Regents and the entire Memorial University community I want to extend a warm welcome to the newest regents appointed by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The new members are Bob Hallett, Dr. Ashrafee Hossain, Justin Ladha, Chief Brendan Mitchell, Nathalie Pender, Tim Powers and Lynn Zurel.

In May 2023, the provincial government amended the Memorial University Act to include faculty representation. Today Dr. Hossain and Ms. Pender were announced as the first faculty members to the Board of Regents.

The appointments of Mr. Ladha, Chief Mitchell, Mr. Powers and Ms. Zurel are effective June 16, 2023, each for a three year term. The appointment of Mr. Hallett is effective June 22, 2023, also for a three year term.

I would like to personally thank this group for agreeing to serve in this leadership role for Newfoundland and Labrador’s university as we work together to support students, and the entire university community, while impacting the social, cultural and economic success of the province.

The university operates on a bicameral system of governance. The Board oversees the management, administration and control of property, revenue, business and affairs of the university. The Senate is responsible for all academic matters of the university.

The official release from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is available online.