Regional collaboration

By Memorial University

Dr. Gary Kachanoski, president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University, has been appointed Chair of the Association of Atlantic Universities (AAU).

The AAU is an advocacy organization working on behalf of the presidents of the region’s 16 universities.

Dr. Kachanoski will lead the AAU over the next year. He was appointed by his colleagues during the AAU’s recent annual fall meeting at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, N.S.

Following his appointment, Dr. Kachanoski said he and his colleagues are more committed than ever to harnessing the power of inter-institutional collaboration in leading regional research and development, innovation and competitiveness.

“Collaboration among our universities with the region’s private sector and federal government led to an investment exceeding $360 million in the Ocean Super Cluster,” he said.

Vital role

Another focus for collaboration among AAU members is the attraction of students and highly qualified people as professors.

“Our universities play a highly significant role in driving regional economic prosperity and social development by attracting, developing and helping retain highly qualified, publicly engaged graduates and professors committed to achieving more for society and themselves,” said Dr. Kachanoski.

He also noted that universities are vital to expanding immigration to Atlantic Canada.

“We continue to be successful in attracting students from across the country and from around the world to our region and campuses,” he said. “Establishing Atlantic Canada as an education destination is also helping to lead a cultural shift in regional attitudes towards new Canadians.

“This is important because we know that more than 65 per cent of international students who have graduated from our universities would like to stay in the region following their graduation.”

The AAU represents the interests of universities across the region, ensuring public visibility for the important role they play in preparing future leaders of our communities, in path-breaking research and innovation, and in contributing to the economic, cultural and social prosperity of life in Atlantic Canada.