Remembering our purpose 

Campus and Community

By Dr. Janet Morrison

I had the honour and privilege of attending our Remembrance Day ceremony on the St. John’s campus last week.

It was a deeply moving experience that brought together students, faculty, staff, veterans and community members in a shared moment of reflection and gratitude.

The solemnity of the occasion — marked by the laying of wreaths, the haunting notes of the Last Post and the stories shared — reminded us of the profound cost of peace. These moments were both commemorative and transformative; they invited us to pause, remember and recommit ourselves to the values of service, courage and community.

Remembrance Day at Memorial is especially poignant. We are rooted in remembrance and serve as a living memorial to those who served and sacrificed. That legacy is not just etched in stone — rather, it lives in our classrooms, our research and our shared sense of purpose. As a community, we must honour our history and, simultaneously, shape a thriving future for our students and province.

In the past three months, I have heard a lot about Memorial’s purpose and its importance to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Frankly, it’s been challenging — particularly as a new leader here — to incorporate all the feedback, input, ideas, questions and concerns that I’ve heard and read. Naturally and understandably, some of it reflects our collective anxiety around what Memorial will look like in the future.

Evolving, particularly at a time of significant disruption, is difficult. We’re changing how we recruit and retain students, how we budget, our financial priorities and how we work. What isn’t changing is our purpose and foundation: who we serve, and why it matters. This is where possibilities lie.

As I continue my listening and learning journey, I’m excited about the employee engagement survey that will be launched later this month. I hope to hear from as many employees as possible about their experiences: what you love, what you find challenging and how we can improve to ensure a strong and engaged workforce for the years ahead.

Tomorrow, I hope everyone will take a moment to honour the men and women who served or died during active service in the First World War and subsequent conflicts. My family and I will dedicate time to remembering Warrant Officer Class II William Bennet Rogers, who made the ultimate sacrifice on June 21, 1945.