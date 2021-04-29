 Go to page content

Report released

Provincial government releases Post-Secondary Education Review report

Campus and Community

April 29, 2021

By Memorial University

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador today released the Public Post-Secondary Education Review report.

President Vianne Timmons expressed appreciation for the work of the Public Post-Secondary Education Review committee.

“The review was grounded in a consultative process that gave students, parents, faculty, alumni and interested Newfoundlanders and Labradorians the chance to share their opinions on the future of post-secondary education in Newfoundland and Labrador,” she said.

“I appreciate the work of the committee members and all those who took the time to share their voice.”

Review in detail

President Timmons says the university will review the recommendations in detail.

“My priority is ensuring that Memorial is able to meet the needs of students, now and in the future,” she said.

“The Post-Secondary Education Review report covers a wide range of areas and provides insight into the perceptions of the post-secondary system in Newfoundland and Labrador and we will take the time necessary to study it. I look forward to working with the Memorial community, the provincial government and other key stakeholders to continue to advance Newfoundland and Labrador’s university.”

The Public Post-Secondary Education Review is available online.

Topics

