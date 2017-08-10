Research post

Campus and Community

By David Sorensen

Memorial University has appointed Dr. Neil Bose as vice-president (research). The Board of Regents approved the appointment at its meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Dr. Bose was selected following an intensive international search by a committee chaired by the university’s president and vice-chancellor Gary Kachanoski that included faculty, staff and students and representation from Memorial’s three campuses.

Dr. Bose begins his tenure on Nov. 1, 2017.

“I’m eager to meet with faculty, staff and students across all portfolios, and locations in the province, to understand their needs and work with them to identify and provide support for their important endeavours.” — Dr. Neil Bose

No stranger to Memorial, Dr. Bose is currently principal of the Australian Maritime College (AMC), the national institute for maritime education, training and research at the University of Tasmania. Dr. Bose is also a professor of maritime hydrodynamics at the AMC. From 2009 to 2011 he was director of the AMC’s National Centre for Maritime Engineering and Hydrodynamics. He joined the college in May 2007 as the manager of the Australian Maritime Hydrodynamics Research Centre.

Prior to his move to Tasmania, Dr. Bose was a long-standing and respected member of Memorial University’s research community. He came to Memorial in May 1987 as an assistant professor in the naval architectural engineering program. In his time at Memorial, Dr. Bose served as director of the Ocean Engineering Research Centre, chair of ocean and naval architectural engineering program and, in 2003, was named a Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Offshore and Underwater Vehicles Design in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.

He received the President’s Award for Outstanding Research in 1992.

Experienced leader

Dr. Bose obtained his B.Sc. in Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering from the University of Glasgow in 1978 and his PhD, also from Glasgow, in 1982.

His personal research interests are in marine propulsion, autonomous underwater vehicles, ocean environmental monitoring, ocean renewable energy, ice/propeller interaction and aspects of offshore design.

“I’m incredibly excited to be returning to Memorial in such a critical portfolio,” said Dr. Bose. “The growth in research intensity and graduate student enrolment in the past 10 years, is a testament to the work of my predecessors and the upward trajectory of Memorial University.

Broad spectrum

“I am looking forward to supporting the broad spectrum of research, scholarship, and creative activity taking place at Memorial,” he said. “I’m eager to meet with faculty, staff and students across all portfolios, and locations in the province, to understand their needs and work with them to identify and provide support for their important endeavours.”

Dr. Bose succeeds Dr. Ray Gosine who has been serving as vice-president (pro tempore) since the unexpected passing of Dr. Richard Marceau in September 2016. Dr. Mark Abrahams will serve as vice-president (research) until Dr. Bose begins his post in November.