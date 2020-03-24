Response to COVID-19 update — March 24

Campus and Community

Update on enrolment verification letter/transcript processing

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the Registrar’s Office staff and School of Graduate Studies staff are working remotely.

As a result, processing and service times for many of our services have increased, including requests for enrolment verification letters, official transcripts, supporting admission documents, etc.

As we continue to practice social distancing, we are discouraging students from coming on campus at this time to drop off or pick up documents. Please do not visit our offices at this time.

For undergraduate students, requests for Enrolment Verification letter requests will only be sent out by email. Official transcript requests will be mailed out via Canada Post.

At this time, any undergraduate student requesting a transcript pick up will be contacted directly by email from enrolsrv@mun.ca or by telephone with a pick-up time.

Students may choose to have official transcript requests that were already requested for pickup sent to their permanent mailing address (please note that this option may change in the near future).

Requests for study extension letters and Post-Graduation Work Permit letters should be emailed to enrolsrv@mun.ca from their @mun.ca. email address with name, student ID, program of study and graduation term expected.

For undergraduate applicants, Mail Services will continue to receive any couriered documents and deliver them to Admissions Office.

Graduate students seeking a standard confirmation of enrolment letter are asked to do so through Memorial Self-Service.

Graduate students who require a letter of enrolment for a study permit extension should do so by emailing sgs@mun.ca. Please include your name, student number, and anticipated program completion date.

For Post-Graduation Work Permit support letters, email sgs@mun.ca. Please include your name and student number in the request. For all letter requests, letters will then be emailed to your MUN email address shortly afterwards (normally 1-3 business days).

Thank you for your patience and support during this difficult time.

Remote academic advising supports



The Academic Advising Centre and academic advisors in faculties and schools on the St. John’s campus are offering remote services to students effective immediately.

Contact details for advisors can be found here. Students can book advising sessions via the Navigate for Students app.

Undeclared students and students who are considering to change their programs, you can send your email at advice@mun.ca.

Bookstore online resources for students



The Memorial University Bookstore will update its website, www.bookstore.mun.ca, regularly with information regarding course materials.

The Bookstore has partnered with VitalSource, Memorial’s digital course materials provider to launch VitalSource Helps, a program that provides access to e-books to all Memorial University students effective March 23 until April 30, 2020.

Students may begin accessing these materials now at www.bookshelf.vitalsource.com. Further information, including answers to frequently asked questions for students can be found here.