Campus and Community

By Dave Penney

The 2017 Board of Regents alumni election results are in.

Memorial’s Offices of Alumni Affairs and Development have confirmed the successful candidates for the six elected alumni positions on the board, and they include two continuing representatives, three new and one returning. They will begin their three-year term on Sept. 1, 2017.

Six of 30 positions

Katharine Hickey and Denis Mahoney are continuing for a second term, while Dr. Bud Davidge, Cathy Duke, and Sarah Stoodley are all newly elected for the 2017 term. Dr. Rex Gibbons is returning after having previously served as an elected alumni representative from 1979-82 and 2008-2014.

The elected members will occupy six of the 30 positions that make up the entire board.

“Serving on the board is an incredible opportunity to make a real difference to the university and to the entire province.” — Iris Petten

In their roles they will contribute to the work of the board in a variety of ways as it oversees the management, administration and control of the property, revenue, business and affairs of Memorial University.

“I am very pleased to welcome and congratulate our elected board members,” said Iris Petten, chair of the Board of Regents. “Serving on the board is an incredible opportunity to make a real difference to the university and to the entire province. Memorial plays a key role in the future success and sustainability of Newfoundland and Labrador, and it’s a privilege for all our board members to be part of that.”

Highest participation to date

The 2017 election saw 49 candidates put their names forward for nomination, the highest level of participation to date. The total votes cast numbered 10,622.

“When individuals come forward like this, both to volunteer on behalf of Memorial and take part by voting in the election, it speaks to the sense of responsibility and pride that our alumni feel for their university and province,” said Dr. Gary Kachanoski, Memorial’s president and vice-chancellor. “I offer my congratulations to our elected board members, and my gratitude to all those who participated.”

Outgoing board members include Colleen Galgay-Johnston, John Hogan, Kimberly Keating and George Tucker. Ms. Petten acknowledged their contributions and thanked them on behalf of the board and Memorial University.

“Serving on the board is a significant commitment, and on behalf of myself and the entire board, I extend my sincere appreciation to our outgoing members for their hard work and dedication to our university.”

For more information on the elected representatives and a detailed breakdown of votes received for all candidates in the 2017 election, please visit the website.