Return date

To support the return to primarily in-person teaching and learning for fall semester 2021, all Memorial employees are expected to return to work on campus by Tuesday, July 13.

Some employees may be required on campus earlier to support operational requirements, necessary services and Memorial’s core mandate.

“The provincial COVID-19 vaccination campaign is moving along and a majority of residents have received at least one dose,” said Provost Dr. Mark Abrahams. “The university continues to follow all public health guidelines and has implemented measures to ensure the return to campus is a positive experience.”

At this time, all employees should work with their supervisor to determine their individual plan to return to campus.

Necessary precautions

Memorial’s density calculator will be used to determine maximum capacity of on-campus spaces.

If any employee needs support with moving equipment from home to office, please contact facman@mun.ca or 864-7600.

At the Marine Institute, contact Facilities and Technical Services at fts@mi.mun.ca.

Grenfell Campus Facilities Management service request can be accessed using this form or by calling 639-6226.

If you need support with IT equipment and setting up your campus office, please contact help@mun.ca or 864-4595.

At the Marine Institute, contact Information and Communication Technologies, servicedesk@mi.mun.ca.

At Grenfell Campus, enter a service desk ticket or call 639-2049.

Information will be forthcoming about campus services such as food, parking, building and tunnel access.

While on campus, employees should follow public health guidelines for public locations and take necessary precautions, as per the below.

Completing the daily self-assessment (also available in the MUNSafe app) before coming to campus;

Wearing a mask in all public spaces and common areas, or any time two-meters physical distance cannot be maintained;

Reviewing and following all posted signage;

Maintaining physical distancing;

Washing or sanitizing hands on a regular basis (note: there are sanitization stations set up at the main entrance of buildings), and;

Staying home when sick.

Memorial is encouraging all employees and students to get vaccinated through public health. Vaccination is open to those 12 or older in Newfoundland and Labrador.

As well, Memorial encourages faculty, staff and students to download the COVID Alert app to help protect yourself and others. The app is designed to let Canadians know whether they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The return to campus plan will be continually monitored. At any point, Memorial could quickly revert back to a remote work environment. In the event of an outbreak with a provincially mandated two-week “circuit breaker,” employees will be expected to return to campus following the two-week break, unless public health officials direct otherwise.

More information will follow through regular Memorial channels as we approach the return to campus date.