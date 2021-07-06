Campus and Community

By Memorial University

In anticipation of the Tuesday, July 13, return to campus for staff, this is an update to help prepare.

All employees should discuss plans for return to campus with their supervisors. The return to campuses supports the province’s overall Together Again reopening plan.

Memorial is encouraging all employees and students to get vaccinated through public health, your pharmacy, your physician or the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre.

Vaccination is open to those 12 years or older in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Health and safety reminders

As we return to our routines, please follow these health and safety reminders.

All employees are expected to:

Everyone is also encouraged to voluntarily download the COVID Alert app, which is designed to let Canadians know whether they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

When on campus, employees should follow public health guidelines, review posted signage, ensure physical distancing, wear a mask, hand wash and stay home when sick.

Memorial’s COVID-19 impact scale and associated density restrictions have been revised to account for improving conditions. As of July 1, the university has adopted new density levels in alignment with the province’s next stage of reopening.

The density per person is now set at 52 sq. ft. As early as Aug. 1, supported by additional vaccinations, we anticipate moving to 30 sq. ft. per person in most common areas.

In September 2021, density requirements may not be needed and expectations include full classrooms for classes with less than 100 students.

Densities defined by the calculator are in effect for places with dynamic movement, such as offices, study spaces, public spaces, etc. Classrooms and in-person program delivery have different controls in place.

More information to support return to campus can be found in the Guide to Campus Recovery, the Employee Return to Campus Plan and the Guide to Living with COVID-19 in our Campus Communities.

Building access

Marine Institute, Grenfell and Signal Hill campuses have or will be providing local updates.

For St. John’s campus, all buildings, tunnels and pedways will be open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays.

Please remember your office keys and access card/Memorial ID card.

Offices should be open and accessible to the groups and students they serve, although virtual meetings are still encouraged.

When weather is appropriate, you are encouraged to use outdoor routes as much as possible.

Some on-campus service units that would normally be open with full access to the internal university community or students may be by appointment only or virtual only.

Please make contact with the unit or check respective webpages for service hours and instructions.

Individuals with questions about their own unit should discuss these with their supervisor. Employees can use key or card access or contact CEP for afterhours building access.

University Centre food kiosk

The food kiosk in the University Centre at the Mustang Sally’s location will open weekdays from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Parking

As previously communicated, parking permit renewals on the St. John’s and Signal Hill campuses began July 5 and will be effective Sept. 1.

The cost will be prorated for the remainder of the year.

Permits are required in parking areas 60, 30, 27, 1, 25, 28, 20 and 4 on the St. John’s campus, but are free of charge until Sept. 1.

Masks should be worn in parking garages. Meter and pay-per use lots are still in effect and being enforced, so please do not park there unless you have paid.

Grenfell Campus permit renewals are available for purchase through the Grenfell Campus Bookstore. Marine Institute permit renewals will begin on July 13 through the Marine Institute Cashier’s Office.

Supporting employee health and wellness during the transition

You are reminded to embrace empathy, kindness and patience during this transition back to campus.

Some employees may require accommodations or be faced with other situations that make this a challenging time.

Employees should try to support each other while respecting the privacy of co-workers.

Employee Wellness, Department of Human Resources, in collaboration with The Works, will provide employees with the opportunity to use The Works for a two-week period, no membership required.

During this period, employees can enjoy all facilities at the Field House and the Aquarena.

To avoid congestion, employees can consider using facilities outside of peak lunchtime periods.

Anyone participating is asked to bring indoor footwear and their MUN ID card.

All users are required to check in at the Customer Service Desk before using the facility. Access will be available from July 19-30.

For a complete list of employee wellness resources, please visit here.

Memorial’s welcome back video, which reviews health and safety controls that are in place, can be found here.