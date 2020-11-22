 Go to page content

Return to campus postponed

Memorial responds to rising cases of COVID-19 in N.L.

Campus and Community

Nov. 22, 2020

Due to rising cases of COVID-19 throughout Newfoundland and Labrador at this time, Memorial University is postponing the return to campus initiative for non-academic staff scheduled for this week.

This applies to all campuses and locations. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

The university remains open and people who have been working from their offices are still able to do so. When on campus, employees should follow public health guidelines and posted signage including physical distancing, wearing a mask, hand washing and staying home when sick. A daily COVID-19 self-assessment check is available online and in the MUN Safe app and must be completed daily before coming to campus.

Memorial University’s priority since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, has always been, and still is, the health and safety of the campus community.

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Clock tower on Memorial's St. John's campus

Nov. 20, 2020

Reminders for Nov. 23

Supporting employees' gradual return to campus

Nov. 20, 2020

Speaking of Engineering

How Memorial engineers supported pandemic response in N.L.

Verafin founders, left to right Raymond Pretty, Brendan Brothers, Jamie King

Nov. 19, 2020

‘Transformative’ potential

Memorial University to benefit from $2.75-billion tech giant merger

Nov. 19, 2020

Brosnan Lecture

Virtual lecture to focus on journey of insulin through the body

PhD researchers have secured $280,000 for complex societal studies.

Nov. 18, 2020

Funding for the future

PhD researchers secure $360,000 for complex societal studies

Nov. 18, 2020

Counting sleep

Provincial campaign not ‘sheepish’ about dangers of sleeping pills