Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial University President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vianne Timmons presented the President’s Report to the Community 2020 today at a Board of Trade virtual event.

Titled Rising in the East, this year’s report combines a virtual presentation by President Timmons and a website providing a snapshot of the past year.

“Memorial University is key to unlocking many of the opportunities and challenges facing Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Dr. Timmons. “Memorial will continue to rise to meet the needs and aspirations of this province, as part of its economic, social and cultural fibre.”

The report is based on fiscal year April 1, 2019–March 31, 2020, and the academic year Sept. 1, 2019–Aug. 31, 2020, during which Dr. Timmons stepped into the role of president in April 2020.

During the reporting period, overall student enrolment at Memorial remained stable. Enrolment in graduate programs rose 5.5 per cent over the previous year and the university welcomed 3,481 international students. The president also noted that research funding income reached almost $135 million in 2019-20 – funding that, for the most part, would not be a part of the Newfoundland and Labrador economy without Memorial.

Other highlights noted in Dr. Timmons’ presentation to the Board of Trade included the Labrador Institute becoming an academic unit with the creation of the School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies, the establishment of the Centre for Research and Innovation at Grenfell Campus and the Marine Institute’s support for industry through specialized training, also known as micro-credentials.

Dr. Timmons says these successes are indicative of how Memorial supports immigration and economic development in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“One thing I’ve learned since becoming president is that Memorial is there for the entire province and that there is a real commitment to our university among Newfoundlanders and Labradorians,” she said.

Dr. Timmons also saluted the dedication of students, faculty and staff and the resiliency shown throughout the institution.

“The support from the Memorial community in a time of transition, not only in presidential leadership, but also through a global pandemic that required a quick shift to a primarily remote operation, was truly remarkable,” said Dr. Timmons. “I am very proud to be here.”

The report also includes insights on enrolment, scholarships and fellowships, research, philanthropic support and tuition, as well as a selection of stories that helped shape the university in 2020. To view the entire report, visit Rising in the East.