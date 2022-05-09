Rite of passage

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial University’s spring convocation ceremonies will see more than 2,000 degrees, including more than 300 graduate degrees, awarded during May and June with 11 sessions in Corner Brook and St. John’s.

Memorial will also recognize 11 people for their leadership in cultural, academic and social spheres with the awarding of honorary degrees.

Convocation takes place at the Corner Brook Civic Centre on May 19 and will proceed at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre from May 30-June 3.

Dr. Vianne Timmons, who became president on April 1, 2020, will be installed as president and vice-chancellor at the Friday, June 3, session at 3 p.m. Installation is the ceremonial endowment of powers and responsibilities of the office of president.

For further information about convocation, please visit the convocation website.

Ceremonies will be broadcast live online at www.mun.ca during each session of convocation. Webcasts will be viewable 10 minutes prior to the start of each session. The recorded broadcasts will be archived on Memorial’s convocation website for future viewing.

Preparations are also underway to hold postponed convocation ceremonies in St. John’s and Corner Brook. Public health restrictions meant Memorial was unable to hold in-person convocation events for students who graduated in spring 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021. These graduates, as well as those who were unable to attend the fall 2021 in-person convocation due to COVID-related restrictions, are invited to participate in special ceremonies in Corner Brook on May 19 or in St. John’s from June 21-22, 2022.

The full convocation schedule for May 30-June 3 can be found below.

Honoraries

While spring convocation highlights Memorial’s newest graduates, it is also an opportunity to recognize leading cultural, academic and social leaders.

An honorary doctor of laws degree will be conferred upon educator and historian Patricia (Patty) Way during the May 19 session of convocation in Corner Brook.

At the St. John’s sessions of convocation, honorary degrees will be awarded to the following deserving individuals.

Elizabeth Epperly, the first woman president of the University of PEI

Derek Green, former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador

Neurosurgeon Falah Maroun

Shane O’Dea, long-time English professor and public orator

Master furniture maker Michael Paterson

Businesswoman Iris Petten, former chair of Memorial’s Board of Regents

Ross Reid, former member of Parliament, democracy advocate and international volunteer

Janet Rossant, eminent biologist and former head of the SickKids Research Institute in Toronto

Author and social business innovator Barbara Stegemann, and

Annette Verschuren, chair and CEO of NRStor Inc., a Canadian energy storage development company

Honorary degree recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by the public to the Senate, the university’s academic governing body, after a careful examination of the grounds for their nomination. The honorary doctorate degree is designed to recognize extraordinary contribution to society or the university or exceptional intellectual or artistic achievement.

Spring 2022 convocation schedule

Monday, May 30, at 7 p.m.

Shane O’Dea, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of arts (honours)

Bachelor of arts (surnames A-N)

International bachelor of arts

Tuesday, May 31, at 10 a.m.

Michael Paterson, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of arts (surnames O-Z)

Bachelor of science (honours)

Master of arts

Master of gender studies

Tuesday, May 31, at 3 p.m.

Dr. Janet Rossant, doctor of science, honoris causa

Bachelor of science

Master of science

Wednesday, June 1, at 10 a.m.

Iris Petten, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of commerce (honours)(co-operative)

Bachelor of commerce (co-operative)

Master of applied science

Master of applied statistics

Master of employment relations

Master of environmental science

Master of health ethics

Master of maritime management

Master of marine studies

Master of applied ocean technology

Master of occupational health and safety

Master of public health

Master of science in fisheries science

Master of science in management

Master of science in medicine

Master of science in pharmacy

Master of social work

Master of technology management

Wednesday, June 1, at 3 p.m.

Barbara Stegemann, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of business administration (honours)

Bachelor of business administration

International bachelor of business administration

Bachelor of music (honours)

Bachelor of music

Master of business administration

Master of business administration in social enterprise and entrepreneurship

Master of music

Wednesday, June 1, at 7 p.m.

Justice Derek Green, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of physical education (honours)

Bachelor of physical education

Bachelor of recreation (honours)

Bachelor of recreation

Bachelor of kinesiology (honours)

Bachelor of kinesiology

Bachelor of kinesiology (co-operative)

Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (honours)(co-operative)

Bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (co-operative)

Bachelor of technology

Bachelor of maritime studies

Master of physical education

Master of science in kinesiology

Doctor of philosophy

Doctor of psychology

Thursday, June 2, at 10 a.m.

Dr. Falah Maroun, doctor of science, honoris causa

Bachelor of social work

Doctor of medicine

Doctor of pharmacy

Thursday, June 2, at 3 p.m.

Annette Verschuren, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of engineering

Master of engineering

Friday, June 3, at 10 a.m.

Ross Reid, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of science in nursing

Master of nursing

Friday, June 3, at 3 p.m.

Installation of Dr. Vianne Timmons as president and vice-chancellor

Dr. Elizabeth Epperly, doctor of laws, honoris causa

Bachelor of music education

Bachelor of special education

Bachelor of education (post-secondary)

Bachelor of education (intermediate/secondary)

Bachelor of education (primary/elementary)

Master of education

Master of arts and education (education and francophone literatures and cultures)