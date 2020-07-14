 Go to page content

Road trip

President Timmons touring communities across N.L.

Campus and Community

July 14, 2020

President Timmons embarked on a three-week driving tour of Newfoundland and Labrador this week.

Her itinerary is packed — she’ll be meeting with faculty and staff at Grenfell Campus in Corner Brook and at the Labrador Institute in Happy Valley-Goose Bay plus many community members and leaders in communities along the way — and she is raring to go.

As she says in this video: “I can’t wait to find out what we could do better for our students and our communities.” She’s also looking forward to returning to Labrador City: her hometown.

Don’t forget to follow along with Dr. Timmons’ tales from the road on Twitter!

