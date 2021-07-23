Safe spaces

 Go to page content

Several gender-inclusive washrooms installed on campus

Campus and Community

July 23, 2021

By Elizabeth Furey

Memorial has added three gender-inclusive washrooms on the St. John’s campus, with work underway for more in the fall.

One gender-inclusive washroom has been added on level 2 of the Engineering and Applied Science building, and two more have been added to level 2 of the Arts and Administration building.

The Arts building washrooms are fully accessible and one has a baby changing table, as well.

Work is currently taking place on two gender-inclusive washrooms on level 2 of the Main Dining Hall in R. Gushue Hall, and one gender-inclusive washroom will be added on level 3 of the Engineering and Applied Science building.

In addition, a full gender-inclusive washroom with six stalls and a common hand washing location on level 3 of the QEII Library is currently in the works, and one gender-inclusive washroom will be included on each occupied floor plate in the new Core Science Facility for a total of 14 throughout the building.

The locations currently in progress are expected to open this fall. They will be adding to the existing locations throughout campus.

The doors to two gender-inclusive washrooms in the Arts building on the St. John's campus. They have signs on the doors and are surrounded by a black zigzag pattern on warm yellow wood.
Two gender-inclusive washrooms have been installed in the foyer of the Arts building.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

The locations of current gender-inclusive washrooms are below.

  • Bruneau Centre for Research and Innovation, level 1: IIC-1026/IIC-1027
  • Business Administration building, level 1: BN-1012B
  • Chemistry-Physics building, levels 1, 3 and 4: C-1013, C-3064 and C-4055
  • Computing Services building (T-12): CS-1013
  • Earth Sciences building, level 1: ER-1004
  • Education building, levels 1 and 5: ED-1047 and ED-5016
  • Facilities Management building, level 2: FM-2037A
  • Medical Education Centre, levels 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6: M-2M003, M-3M004, M-3M009, M-3M010, M-4M005, M-5M004 and M-6M007
  • Physical Education building, level 3: PE-3001
  • Spencer Hall, level 4: SP-4002
  • St. John’s College, level 2: J-2006
  • University Centre, levels 5 and 6: UC-5000, UC-6018 and UC-6026

Elizabeth Furey is a communications advisor with the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic). She can be reached at elizabeth.furey@mun.ca.

