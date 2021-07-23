Safe spaces

Campus and Community

By Elizabeth Furey

Several gender-inclusive washrooms have been installed on the St. John's campus.

Memorial has added three gender-inclusive washrooms on the St. John’s campus, with work underway for more in the fall.

One gender-inclusive washroom has been added on level 2 of the Engineering and Applied Science building, and two more have been added to level 2 of the Arts and Administration building.

The Arts building washrooms are fully accessible and one has a baby changing table, as well.

Work is currently taking place on two gender-inclusive washrooms on level 2 of the Main Dining Hall in R. Gushue Hall, and one gender-inclusive washroom will be added on level 3 of the Engineering and Applied Science building.

In addition, a full gender-inclusive washroom with six stalls and a common hand washing location on level 3 of the QEII Library is currently in the works, and one gender-inclusive washroom will be included on each occupied floor plate in the new Core Science Facility for a total of 14 throughout the building.

The locations currently in progress are expected to open this fall. They will be adding to the existing locations throughout campus.

The locations of current gender-inclusive washrooms are below.