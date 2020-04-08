Safety first

Campus and Community

By Annagray Campbell

When totaliQ realized the challenges of pulling together comprehensive health and safety expertise during a global pandemic, the company knew it could help.

totaliQ, a local tech startup housed in Genesis’ Enterprise incubation program, specializes in discovering and leveraging an organization’s in-house skills and talent that can often go unnoticed, unused and undeveloped.

The company uses artificial intelligence and a collaborative knowledge-sharing platform to make this a reality for their clients.

Now, totaliQ has turned its focus to one of the most crucial collaborative projects in global history: mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and providing support to those individuals and organizations impacted.

“Safety is not proprietary.” — Andrew Sinclair

Today, it launched safetyiQ, a slightly modified version of its original AI solution.

“We believe that each organization shouldn’t have to figure out how to manage this risk in isolation as they either continue operations or return to normal operations once the pandemic passes,” said Andrew Sinclair, CEO and founder of TotalIQ.

Safety-iQ will allow employees, managers and occupational health and safety professionals to share best practices, templates, lessons learned, Q&A and more, while it auto-generates an inventory of each user’s areas of expertise so that collaborators can identify experts in specific topics within this online community.

It is often said that an organization’s best asset is the knowledge and experience within it. This has never been more true in light of the current health crisis.

safetyiQ will be made available free of charge to any organization, so that everyone can benefit from the shared knowledge.

