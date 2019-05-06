Safety first

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

The team in the Office of the Chief Risk Officer is encouraging everyone to make safety a habit this and every month.

The office is celebrating and promoting its programs and initiatives during May with events planned for students, faculty and staff.

These events recognize NAOSH Week (North American Occupational Safety and Health), Emergency Preparedness Week and National Police Week, which are all celebrated in May.

Recognizing these events emphasizes to the Memorial community the importance of increasing understanding, raising awareness, reducing injuries and illnesses and being prepared for emergencies in the workplace, at home and in the community.

Schedule of events

MUN Safe Hazard Observation

May 5-11

Report a hazard observation through Memorial’s official safety and emergency app MUN Safe and receive a free coffee, compliments of the Office of the Chief Risk Officer. The app is not only a great way to get information in the event of an emergency on campus, it can also be used to contact Campus Enforcement and Patrol and 911 directly, access information from several university groups, such as Environmental Health and Safety, the Emergency Management office and student and employee support procedures, as well as provide access to the Work Alone, Friend Walk and mobile BlueLight features.

Zombie Apocalypse Preparedness

Thursday, May 9 from 12-1 p.m. Location A2065, Friday, May 24, from 12-1 p.m. in A-1043

Disasters happen. Learn how to be prepared in the event of a zombie apocalypse and use those same skills for other emergencies at home and at work. The sessions include tips on zombies, communicable diseases, power outages and emergency kits.

Active Intruder

Monday, May 20, from 12-1 p.m. in A-1046, and Tuesday, May 28, from 12-1 p.m. in A-1046

Memorial’s Office of the Chief Risk Officer will facilitate general information session to remind the university community about the active intruder protocol. This presentation will include an overview of Memorial’s active intruder training video, as well as a question and answer period. It’s a great opportunity for a refresher for those who’ve participated previously and is especially important if you’ve never attended a session.

Campus Enforcement and Patrol and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Information Booth

Monday, May 13, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the University Centre, third floor

Learn about the services and supports Campus Enforcement and Patrol offer the university community and how they work with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary to ensure a safe and secure environment that fosters learning, teaching and living on campus.

AED Orientation and Demonstration

Thursday, May 16, from 12-1 p.m. in A-1043

Join the staff of the Office of the Chief Risk Officer as they provide an orientation and demonstration of how to utilize the automated external defibrillators (AEDs) found throughout campus. Learn hands-on skills in this 30-minute practical demonstration.

WorkplaceNL Free Webinars

To view full descriptions of the webinars, please visit here.

Working at Height: Fall Calculation – Monday, May 6, from 2-3 p.m.

Tips for a Healthy Work Day – Tuesday, May 7, from 10-11 a.m.

Occupational Health and Disease Prevention – Tuesday, May 7, from 2-3 p.m.

Workplace Harassment and Violence: An Overview of Legislative Changes – Wednesday, May 8, from 10-11 a.m.

13 Psychosocial Factors – Wednesday, May 8, from 2-3 p.m.

Traffic Control for Supervisors – Thursday, May 9, from 10-11 a.m.

Online OHS Course for Students – Thursday, May 9, from 2-3 p.m.

Preventing Serious Injury – Friday, May 10, from 10-11 a.m.