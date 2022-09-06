 Go to page content

Saskatchewan tragedy

A message from President Vianne Timmons

Campus and Community

Sept. 6, 2022

By Dr. Vianne Timmons

As this weekend’s tragic event continues to unfold in Saskatchewan, I wanted to extend my thoughts and prayers to the people of that province.

On behalf of the Memorial University community, I extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of those whose lives were taken from them.

Memorial is welcoming new and returning students to our campus this week, among them are students from Saskatchewan. Please know that we mourn with you and today our flags are lowered until sunset to mark this tragedy. Saskatchewan and its people hold a special place in my heart having spent 11 years in that beautiful province.

Should anyone in the Memorial University community feel the need to reach out for help, resources are available. Faculty and staff can avail of the Employee Assistance Program. It is available 24 hours a day and information about how to access services is available online.

The Student Wellness and Counselling Centre website offers a number of online and phone-based community mental health and wellness supports. See here for more information.

Please, reach out. There are people ready to help.

Dr. Vianne Timmons is president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University. She can be reached at president@mun.ca.

Topics

