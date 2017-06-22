Saving energy and costs

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Today Memorial University signed an agreement with Honeywell that will move the university into the second phase of an energy performance contract (EPC).

Begun in 2008, the aim of the contract is to find ways to save energy and reduce the university’s utility costs.

Energy solutions

The second phase of the program is valued at $28.4 million, is fully guaranteed and is funded through energy savings. It focuses on energy-efficient solutions designed to upgrade facilities, reduce operating costs, improve indoor air quality and reduce environmental emissions.

“We’ve experienced great success with the initial phase of this program,” said Ann Browne, associate vice-president (facilities). “We are eager to continue campus improvements through this program and welcome the cost and energy consumption benefits.”

Phase two

An EPC program allows the university to innovatively upgrade some infrastructure without significant capital investment. Phase one of the program targeted eight major facilities on the St. John’s campus, with the resulting performance of this work exceeding annual targets. Phase two is targeted at 45 facilities on the St John’s and Grenfell campuses. The program includes the following:

• Installing high-efficiency lighting systems and controls

• Upgrading heating, ventilation and cooling equipment

• Upgrading and optimizing building system and equipment controls

• Sealing air gaps in windows and doors to more effectively maintain conditioned air

Along with reducing costs, the program will have a significant environmental impact, cutting annual greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 1,634 tonnes based on the published Environment Canada conversion factors for Newfoundland and Labrador. This emission reduction is equivalent to removing 547 cars from the road.

“The university is facing fiscal challenges, and significant demands regarding deferred maintenance,” said Ms. Browne. “This makes innovative, self-funded projects ideal. This work will result in nearly $28.4 million in capital investment in infrastructure to occur and be totally funded from the savings.

‘Global responsibility’

A targeted $6 million of critical deferred maintenance will be addressed through this work.

Additional benefits of the program include reduced energy and operational costs; greater environmental stewardship; improved comfort and safety; improved learning environments; minimized financial and technical risk; and achievement of guaranteed results.

“Beyond the financial and infrastructure benefits, we have a global responsibility to mitigate our environmental impact and reduce our carbon footprint,” said Ms. Browne. “These initiatives are the right thing to do.”

Honeywell’s EPC roots date back to 1981 with the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, where their first Canadian program was implemented. During the last 35-plus years, more than 250 EPCs have been delivered across Canada.

“Our energy and infrastructure renewal program provides a means to implement improvements through a self-funded model,” said Luis Rodrigues, vice-president, energy services group, Honeywell Building Solutions. “We applaud Memorial University for continuing their quest to improve the university’s infrastructure through an environmentally and fiscally responsible approach.”