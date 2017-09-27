Campus and Community

Most of the Science building on the St. John’s campus will re-open at 12 p.m.

The building was closed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, following a flood caused by a broken water pipe early in the morning. Classes scheduled for 12 p.m. will go ahead as scheduled.

Several rooms in the southwest corner of the building will remain closed until further notice. The closed portions are as follows:

Third floor: SN-3003

Second floor: SN-2000, SN-2001, SN-2002, SN-2003, SN-2004, SN-2005, SN-2006, SN-2007, SN-2008, SN-2009, SN-2010, SN-2010A, SN-2011, SN-2012 and SN-2012A

First floor: SN-1002, SN-1004

The stairwell in the southwest corner will be open However, there is no access to the second floor.

For employees in affected rooms, please contact your departmental office for specific details.