Search committee formed for vice-president (Marine Institute)

Outgoing vice-president served since 2005

Campus and Community

Aug. 10, 2021

By Michelle Osmond

Memorial University has established the committee to undertake the search for the next vice-president (Marine Institute). Glenn Blackwood, vice-president (Marine Institute) since 2005, will conclude his last term in the role on Sept. 1, 2021.

“The Marine Institute has thrived under Glenn Blackwood’s leadership for the past 16 years, with greater enrolments, significant growth in research, stronger ties to the industries it serves and tremendous growth of the institute’s international profile as the largest marine institute in Canada,” said Dr. Vianne Timmons, president of Memorial University.

“Among the Marine Institute’s many achievements since 2005 is the development and implementation of the Vision 2020 strategic plan, under which Mr. Blackwood led the expansion of graduate programs including its first PhD programs; growth of enrollment in undergraduate and graduate programs; increased recruitment of international students; establishment of the Centre for Fisheries Ecosystems Research; creation of the School of Ocean Technology; development of the Holyrood Marine Base and the Lewisporte Regional Fisheries and Marine Centre; and significant growth in research activities, including the recruitment of the first Canada Research Chair at the Marine Institute.”

Dr. Timmons said she looks forward to an opportunity to recognize Mr. Blackwood for his leadership at an event later in September.

Dr. Rob Shea, associate vice-president (Marine Institute) academic and student affairs, will serve as interim VP (MI), effective Sept. 2, until the appointment of the next VP (MI).

Members of the VP (MI) search committee are:

  • Kevin Anderson, head, School of Fisheries, Marine Institute
  • Andrés Beita-Jiménez, graduate student (PhD in Fisheries Stock Assessment)
  • Kiley Best, fisheries biologist, Centre for Fisheries and Ecosystems Research, Marine Institute
  • Robert Brown, research scientist, Maritime and Offshore Safety, Marine Institute
  • Angie Clarke, director, Academic and Student Affairs, Marine Institute
  • Cyr Couturier, marine biologist/aquaculture scientist, School of Fisheries, Marine Institute
  • Travis Fridgen, interim dean, Faculty of Science
  • Jennifer Howell, enrolment management coordinator, Marine Institute
  • Aiden Parsons, undergraduate student and vice-president (internal), Marine Institute Undergraduate Students’ Union
  • Jacqueline Perry, member, Marine Institute Advisory Board

President Vianne Timmons serves as chair of the search committee.

The university has hired executive search and recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson as a consultant for this international search process.

A web site is under development that will contain all public information regarding the search.

Members of the university community will be invited to participate in a survey in the coming weeks regarding the search. Interested members may also provide input to the committee in writing or by email to:

Dr. Vianne Timmons, OC, Chair
Search Committee for Vice-President (Marine Institute)
Rm. AA2028, Memorial University
St. John’s, NL A1C 5S7

VPMIsearch2021@mun.ca

About the Marine Institute

As a campus of Memorial University of Newfoundland, the Fisheries and Marine Institute is Canada’s most comprehensive centre for education, training, applied research and industrial support for the ocean industries. Located on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, the institute is one of the most respected centres of marine learning and applied research in the world. The Marine Institute’s mission is to foster economic development in strategic sectors of the Newfoundland and Labrador economy, particularly the fisheries and offshore, and to enable Newfoundlanders and Labradorians to participate in marine industries nationally and internationally. This mission provides for the development of the institute as an industrially relevant institution, which is accomplished through its delivery of 30 industry-driven programs ranging from technical certificates to doctoral degrees, as well as its participation in research and development and technology transfer. These activities, delivered through three specially focused schools (School of Fisheries, School of Maritime Studies, School of Ocean Technology) and a number of research and development centres, allow the Marine Institute to provide a singular contribution to the economic development of the local and Atlantic Canadian regions, as well as the country as a whole.

 

