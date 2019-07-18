Search update

Campus and Community

After an extensive consultation and analysis process, Memorial University’s Presidential Search Committee has released the requirements for the institution’s next president and vice-chancellor.

The job advertisement, in text and video formats, is available on the Board of Regents website, along with other information about the search process.

‘A pivotal time’

The job ad reads, in part:

“This is a pivotal time in Memorial’s evolution: a time for strengthening its profile and deepening community ties, a time for positioning the university as a national and international leader in teaching and research, and a time for thinking boldly about new strategic directions and the future of the institution. . .

“For this next chapter in the university’s development, a bold, visionary and strategic leader is sought. The new president must possess an inspirational style of leadership, encouraging faculty, staff, students, and alumni to see the world in new ways and encouraging them to recognize the role they play in changing it for the better. A strong communicator and champion for the university, they must be capable of navigating a range of audiences and demonstrating to others—in a compelling manner—why Memorial is an excellent place to study and work, pursue ideas, partner with, and invest in.”

The requisite education, experience, skills and leadership abilities are also detailed in the ad.

Seeking a diverse and inclusive candidate pool

The ad will appear in a variety of local, national and international publications and websites, including a number that target specific groups and are intended to help attract a diverse and inclusive candidate pool.

“Memorial University is committed to the principles of equity, diversity and inclusion so the committee wants to make sure potential candidates from diverse backgrounds have the opportunity to consider the position,” said Iris Petten, chair of the search committee and chair of the university’s governing Board of Regents.

She encourages everyone to consider the position requirements and submit nominations or applications for the position.

Consideration of candidates will begin in the summer of 2019, with the new president to take office in early 2020.