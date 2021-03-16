Seeking higher education

Campus and Community

By Michelle Osmond

If the numbers are any indication, more students are looking to the future despite the uncertainty in the world right now.

Overall applications to Memorial University for undergraduate programs, excluding medicine, are up 17.9 per cent compared to the same time last year. That includes new applicants, transfers and re-admissions.

Increase in all markets

The increase represents a 19.6 per cent increase in new students looking to come to Memorial and a 15.4 per cent jump in students looking to transfer from other post-secondary institutions.

Applications from Newfoundland and Labrador students were up three per cent, and applications from across the rest of Canada increased by 12.9 per cent. International applications also had a sizeable increase of 46.7 per cent.

As of March 1, a total of 5,641 applications for the fall 2021 semester were tallied. The number stood at 4,783 in 2020.

“Our admissions team really stepped up to handle the surge in applications, continuing to go the extra mile for applicants.” — Tom Nault

Although applicants are encouraged to apply by March 1 to ensure adequate time to submit documents, Memorial continues to accept undergraduate applications for most programs until Aug. 13, 2021.

“Our recruitment team has been working very hard over the past year, despite the challenges of having to recruit students from a distance,” noted Tom Nault, university registrar.

“And our admissions team really stepped up to handle the surge in applications, continuing to go the extra mile for applicants to the university. This is especially true since they were transitioning to remote work when many of these applications came in.”

Memorial’s unique role

“I’m thrilled with these numbers,” said President Vianne Timmons. “I’ve said time and again that our students are resilient. Though they’ve had a tough year, they clearly see the value of post-secondary education. And no matter what the fall holds for on-campus instruction, the student experience will continue to be a priority.

“Increased applications also bode well for the future,” she added. “Memorial University has a unique role to play in Newfoundland and Labrador’s economy. Bringing students to study and live in our beautiful province benefits all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.”