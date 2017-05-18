Seeking the exceptional

Campus and Community

Nominations are currently being accepted for a special award honouring extraordinary work in the community.

The 2017 President’s Award for Exceptional Community Service recognizes a faculty or staff member who helps by sharing scientific and scholarly expertise, working with and supporting grassroots organizations or volunteering her or his time to worthy causes, among other things.

‘Ingenuity, talents and skills’

“The exceptional community service award speaks to who we are at Memorial and the important role we play in our communities,” said President Kachanoski

“We have a special obligation to the people of the province and every day faculty and staff fulfil that obligation in countless ways. Their ingenuity, talents and skills have significant impact on the communities or organizations they serve. It is fitting that a university unequivocally committed to the public good should formally recognize these dedicated individuals.”

David Mercer, Queen Elizabeth II Library, received the award in 2016. Past recipients include Dr. April Manuel, School of Nursing; Dr. Leonard Lye, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science; Patricia Bryant, Faculty of Medicine, Health Sciences Centre Library; Dr. Marguerite MacKenzie, Department of Linguistics; Dr. Noreen Golfman, School of Graduate Studies; Dr. Mahmoud M.R. Haddara, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science and Dr. Martha MacDonald, Labrador Institute; Dr. Jeremy Hall, Department of Earth Sciences, Faculty of Science; Dr. Wade Locke, Department of Economics, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; and Joan Olford, Faculty of Education.

Significant impact

Nominees must have a sustained pattern of exceptional voluntary contributions to communities or organizations. These activities must be beyond what might normally be considered academic or professional service and must have had a significant impact upon those organizations or on communities.

In order to be considered, candidates must be full-time employees with a minimum of five years of continuous service and have made the cited community contributions while working at Memorial.

Previous recipients of the award can not be considered a second time. The award consists of a personalized scroll and a monetary award of $1,000.

Nominations can come from any member of the university community or the general public.

Full details are online.

The deadline for nominations is June 16, 2017.