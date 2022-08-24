Seeking the exceptional

Campus and Community

By David Sorensen

Pamela Gill loves to be involved in the community.

For her multiple community activities, the communications manager in the offices of research and graduate studies and engagement at Grenfell Campus was honoured in 2021 with the President’s Award for Exceptional Community Service.

She’s now encouraging her colleagues across the university to nominate the community heroes often doing work behind the scenes.

‘Nominate them!’

“I encourage the Memorial community to look around — I bet everyone knows someone who is deserving of this award,” she said. “Our university is chock-a-block with people who give to their communities in exceptional ways. Nominate them!”

The President’s Award for Exceptional Community Service is presented each year in recognition of employees (faculty or staff) who have demonstrated outstanding community service.

Exceptional contributions

Nominees for the award must have a sustained pattern of exceptional voluntary contributions to communities and/or community organizations.

A former journalist, Ms. Gill has worked on the communications team at Grenfell since 1998. While serving Memorial University, Ms. Gill has also made significant contributions to the City of Corner Brook and the western region of the province.

“I believe, especially in these days … that it’s important to demonstrate willingness and generosity.” — Pamela Gill

Within her first two years as a Corner Brook resident, Ms. Gill became a director on the board of the Western Memorial Hospital Foundation, the main fundraising arm of the Western Health Authority.

She has served on the Theatre Newfoundland Labrador (TNL) board of directors for more than 20 years, currently as vice-chair. She was heavily involved in the fundraising campaign for the new $10-million theatre that opened in Cow Head in 2021 to serve TNL’s Gros Morne Theatre Festival.

Ms. Gill was appointed to the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District for Zone 5, and served two terms as secretary, Greater Corner Brook Board of Trade.

In the community

In addition, Ms. Gill has supported Grenfell’s presence in the community in many other ways.

She has been a significant bridge between Grenfell’s theatre program and the Newfoundland and Labrador Drama Society/Festival; she served as the breakfast program co-ordinator at Corner Brook Intermediate School; she was marketing and communications lead for the inaugural Corner Brook after-dark festival, Nuit 150+, which highlighted a multitude of Grenfell Campus artists from Grenfell Campus); and was founder of Growing the Voices-West, a movement supported by Memorial’s chancellor, Dr. Susan Dyer-Knight.

In 2021 Ms. Gill successfully ran for a seat on Corner Brook’s city council.

“Receiving the President’s Award for Exceptional Community Service was both humbling and gratifying,” said Ms. Gill. “At the ceremony, it was an honour to be recognized by Memorial University and its leaders, especially in a room surrounded by the other award recipients — such accomplished and inspiring people.”

Ms. Gill credits her family with the belief that good things come from getting involved.

“There is something you can do, whether shovelling someone’s driveway, serving on a board or buying Girl Guide cookies,” she said. “I believe, especially in these days that are fraught with so many challenges, that it’s important to demonstrate willingness and generosity.”

Nominations open for 2022

Nominations are currently open for the 2022 President’s Award for Exceptional Community Service. The deadline is Sept. 23, 2022.

If you know someone deserving of recognition, check the details out online.