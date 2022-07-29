Selfless service

Campus and Community

After a decade of service to her alma mater, Chancellor Susan Dyer Knight officially steps down from the role on July 31.

Watch the video below to see some of Dr. Dyer Knight’s trademark warmth, greeting each and every graduate that crossed the stage at Memorial’s convocation ceremonies, and a number of other highlights during her 10-year tenure.

The university chancellor is the ceremonial head of the university and presides over convocation, granting degrees to every student who successfully completes their program.

Dr. Dyer Knight is an honorary degree recipient (doctor of laws ’04) and alumna of Memorial University (bachelor of music and bachelor of music education ’83).

She was named the university’s Alumna of the Year in 2000.

In addition to her role as chancellor, Dr. Dyer Knight is the founder and artistic director emerita of Shallaway Youth Choir of Newfoundland and Labrador.

She taught music education at the elementary, undergraduate and postgraduate levels for numerous decades and has been active internationally as a researcher, clinician, keynote speaker, author, consultant and producer.

From all of us at Memorial, thank you Dr. Dyer Knight!