By Jeff Green

For the first time, Memorial is included in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, which measure the global impact of universities worldwide.

The rankings assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Memorial received favourable rankings in three key areas: goals 4 (quality education); 5 (gender equality); and 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure).

Specifically, Memorial places:

66 out of 766 institutions for gender equality;

69 out of 680 institutions for industry, innovation and infrastructure; and

Among 101-200 out of 966 institutions for quality education.

Overall Memorial’s ranking was in the 301-400 range out of 1,117 universities worldwide.

‘Closer look’

“Memorial is committed to helping build a better, more responsible and prosperous future for our province, our country and our world,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“By participating in the THE Impact Rankings we are able to promote the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals among our university community. We are also taking a closer look at the positive impact Memorial is making on our society and the environment.”

Adopted by United Nations Member States in 2015, SDGs aim to address issues ranging from climate change to preservation of oceans to economic growth.

The goals provide “a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future,” according to the United Nations.

THE uses indicators as part of its methodology to access a university’s contributions across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.

“Our involvement in this year’s ranking is a starting point and allows us to build on these placements in the years to come,” added Dr. Bose. “As we focus on the future of our university, we can examine how our activities and growth can complement the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

This is the third year for the THE Impact Rankings. Read more about the THE Impact Rankings results online.