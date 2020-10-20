 Go to page content

Shared vision

Join the conversation: Strategic planning consultations set to begin

Oct. 20, 2020

By Memorial University

Consultations are gearing up for Memorial’s new strategic plan, with the intent to engage all members of the community in defining a shared vision for the future.

Watch the video below to hear more from President Timmons and the consultations committee’s two co-chairs, Emily Wooley and Dr. Ian Sutherland.

The process will be highly effective, engaging and nimble. It will identify priorities and goals, and describe what success will look like.

Over the coming months, extensive, directed consultations session will be held. A survey will be conducted, and at any point, faculty, staff, students and alumni can ask questions via email.

More information will be available in the coming months in the Gazette, Memorial’s Twitter and Facebook channels, and on the strategic planning website.

Topics

