 Go to page content

Shining a light

Recognizing National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Campus and Community

Oct. 19, 2021

By Melissa Watton

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM).

Memorial is recognizing this month by participating in the first national Light it Up! For NDEAM campaign and hosting an information session.

The campaign is shining a light on the ways that people who live with (dis)abilities contribute to businesses and their communities. As part of this initiative, select locations on Memorial’s St. John’s and Signal Hill campuses will be lit blue and purple on the evenings of Oct. 21.

Awareness and accessibility

Dr. Delores Mullings
Photo: Submitted

Dr. Delores V. Mullings, Memorial’s inaugural vice-provost, equity, diversity and inclusion, is committed to increasing awareness and accessibility on campus.

“As one of the largest employers in the province, Memorial University is pleased to participate in the national awareness campaign that recognizes the contribution, barriers and opportunities in employment of people who live with (dis)abilities,” said Dr. Mullings.

“I will work with individuals within various portfolios to advance the work that Memorial has started, ensuring that all of our university campuses are accessible and welcoming for everyone.”

Online session

Memorial is also hosting an online information session on Oct. 20, titled Building Accessibility Confidence.

At this session, Dr. Florentine Strzelczyk, provost and vice-president (academic) and Dr. Mullings will each bring remarks in advance of guest speaker Kathy Hawkins.

Ms. Hawkins is the manager of Inclusion NL, and of the Employer Supports and Services Program at the Disability Resource Centre.

She provides support and services to employers interested in creating more inclusive workplace environments for employees with multiple types of (dis)abilities.

“During this session, participants will take home a new perspective for creating accessible spaces and interacting with people with varying types of (dis)abilities,” said Ms. Hawkins.

“We know that accessibility isn’t only for folks with (dis)abilities. Accessibility benefits everyone.”

For more information about the information session and to register, please visit here. If you require any accommodations to fully participate in the session, such as ASL interpreting or real-time captioning, please contact hickeyt@mun.ca.

Melissa Watton is a senior communications advisor with Human Resources. She can be reached at mwatton@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Four women wearing white coats standing in a laboratory.

Oct. 20, 2021

Long-term trend

Memorial engineering programs rising in world rankings

Joseph Amegadzie wears a blue suit and stands in a glass-walled foyer. There is a green washed out colour block to his right and a gold sash with white text says "special feature" that is in the upper left-hand corner.

Oct. 20, 2021

‘Lucky I was’

PhD Medicine graduate finds Memorial supportive, 'serene and charming'

A black rectangle with the words "Alumni Tribute Awards: Celebrating excellence Memorial University" in purple and white text.

Oct. 20, 2021

A little to a lot

A Q&A with 2021 Alumnus of the Year Dr. Liqin Chen

There is a red block of colour to the left of several graduates wearing convocation robes and hats in profile to the right.

Oct. 19, 2021

Academic highlight

Memorial University holds fall convocation ceremonies

Jannatul Alam leans against a tree and wears a red head covering and shirt. Leaves and a building are blurred out in the background. The words "special feature" appear in white on a gold sash in the upper left-hand corner.

Oct. 19, 2021

‘Miracle I survived’

Fall graduate earns business degree after life-changing challenges

A design with a black background featuring a trophy, star, leaves and a thick golden-coloured line at the bottom.

Oct. 18, 2021

Remarkable researchers

Nominations due Nov. 30 for institutional research awards