 Go to page content

Sick note change

Relaxed requirements for employee sick notes

Campus and Community

March 13, 2020

Memorial’s Pandemic Preparedness Committee is committed to reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Memorial is following the decision of regional health authorities and is relaxing the usual requirement and waiving notes for employees experiencing respiratory illness less than 14 days.

The measure is intended to lessen the pressure on family clinics and emergency rooms and decrease the potential spread of the virus. You are required to notify your immediate supervisor with respect to your absenteeism.

This will be reassessed as the need arises. If you have questions, please email coronavirus@mun.ca.

If you are experiencing symptoms following out-of-province travel, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse. If you are severely ill and feel you need emergency medical attention, please call 911 and ensure you tell them about your travel history.

For employees who are absent from work due to other types of illnesses, medical documentation is required in accordance with the respective collective agreement or the Handbook for non-bargaining employees.

For more information about Memorial’s response to COVID-19, please visit the website.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

March 13, 2020

Limits on non-essential gatherings

Latest response to COVID-19

March 12, 2020

Memorial suspends all outbound travel

Important information related to COVID-19 changes

March 12, 2020

Atlantic edge

Commerce student named $30,000 Sobey award-winner

March 12, 2020

Climate change is here

Memorial researchers enabling resiliency in the face of a changing climate

March 11, 2020

Towards a Labrador campus

Northern-led, Northern-focused and Northern-based higher education

Applications for the Terra Nova Young Innovator Award are due April 15.

March 10, 2020

Pushing the envelope

April 15 deadline for $50,000 research award