Solar party

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

If you want to join in all the fun during the solar eclipse, there are lots of Memorial University events to choose from.

Just be sure to be safe and wear your protective glasses.

Have fun, everyone!

Viewing parties at various Community Hubs

Monday, April 8

Four community hubs are hosting all-ages public viewing parties to celebrate the total solar eclipse.

Participating hubs:

Old Perlican, Town Hall, 299 Blow Me Down Dr., from 4-6 p.m.

Port-aux-Basques, Public Library, 8 Grand Bay Rd., from 3-6 p.m. with face painting, activities for kids, live music and solar eclipse treats with a talk by Dr. Svetlana Barkanova, professor of physics, Grenfell Campus, with information about the solar eclipse

Cartwright, Labrador, Sandwich Bay 50+ Club, 3A Low Rd., at 3:30 p.m.

St. Alban’s, Town Hall, 14 Church Rd., from 3-6 p.m.

Free eclipse glasses are available at each hub while supplies last. Visit the Community Hubs website to learn more.

Solar eclipse soiree

April 5–April 8

College of the North Atlantic, Gander campus

Various activities hosted by the Town of Gander and Dr. Hilding Neilson, assistant professor in the Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography.

Find more information here.

Sun block party

Monday, April 8

Johnson Geo Centre, 175 Signal Hill Rd., St. John’s, from 3-7 p.m.

Outdoors, there will be a new high-tech telescope and solar spotter, as well as some pin-hole viewers, for viewing the eclipse and Dr. Terrence Tricco and Mike Power, astrophysicists with Memorial University, who can answer questions and provide context for the eclipse. There will be games, activities, live music and Cojones food truck. Outdoor activities are free of charge.

Indoors, visitors can create their own shoe box solar scope, and there’ll be face painting and an opportunity to learn all about the science behind solar eclipses and solar energy with videos, activities and crafts. They’ll also be live-streaming the solar eclipse from NASA in case it is cloudy outside. Regular admission rates apply for indoor activities. Admission includes one pair of an ISO-approved solar viewer per family, while quantities last, and a souvenir pin.

More information is here.

Solar Eclipse Bus Tour

St. John’s–Gander

175 Signal Hill Rd.

Johnson Geo Centre is hosting a coach bus tour to experience the total solar eclipse in Gander. Ticket includes same-day coach transportation to and from Gander, interpretation and information en route, and a boxed lunch from Postmaster’s Bakery.

Meet at the Johnson Geo Centre parking lot at 9 a.m. for departure. The coach will depart Gander at 7:30 p.m. to return to St. John’s.

More information can be found here.

Public Talk: A Wonder of Perfect Alignment

Thursday, April 4

Grenfell Campus, room AS 2026, from 7-8 p.m.

Join Dr. Aleksandrs Aleksejevs, professor of physics, Grenfell Campus, for a fascinating discussion about the total solar eclipse at Grenfell Campus. Learn about the intricate alignment of the sun, moon and earth that creates this breathtaking phenomenon. Discover the science behind this natural wonder and how to witness it safely.

Free solar eclipse viewing glasses for youth grades 7-12, prize draws for adults!

More information can be found here.

Grenfell Campus students’ event

Monday, April 8

Come to the Grenfell Campus Student Union lounge from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. and learn about the eclipse and make an eclipse viewer.

Community viewing party

Monday, April 8

Corner Brook Plaza parking lot from 4-6 p.m.

Free glasses provided.