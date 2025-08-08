Campus and Community

By Maria Carroll

Volleyball fans will soon get to watch the 2025 Canada Games men’s team expertly spike and volley at Memorial’s Field House.

And as the team’s head coach, Grenfell Campus’s custodian services supervisor Nathan Wareham will lead the way.

More than wins and losses

Mr. Wareham previously served as assistant coach of the 2013 Canada Games Team N.L. women’s volleyball team and returned as head coach for the 2017 Canada Games.

The 2025 Games mark his first with the men’s team.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said. “Getting the chance to coach at the Canada Games in our own province and compete at Memorial University is something really special.”

For Mr. Wareham, coaching has always been about more than wins and losses.

He says his journey began with a desire to give back to the sport that shaped him.

“Volleyball gave me discipline, direction and confidence when I needed it most. I’ve always felt a responsibility to pass that on.”

He believes sport has the power to change lives and to give young people purpose, structure and a sense of belonging.

“Whether they go on to play at the next level or not, I want them to walk away with tools that help them succeed in life: how to lead, how to support teammates, how to handle setbacks and how to keep showing up when things get tough,” he said. “The Canada Games are special, no doubt. But what makes this opportunity most meaningful for me is the chance to be part of something bigger than myself, and to help young athletes discover who they are and what they’re capable of.”

Close to home

To prepare, Mr. Wareham and his team are simulating the Canada Games experience at Grenfell Campus.

The athletes are staying in campus residences and training in the new recreation centre. They are sharing meals together and preparing for their competition, which will run from Aug. 19-24 in the Field House on Memorial’s St. John’s campus.

The team also worked closely with Dr. Erin McGowan, an assistant professor in the School of Human Kinetics and Recreation, to strengthen its mental performance.

Dr. McGowan, who also worked with Team N.L.’s 2021 men’s volleyball team, has been credited by the previous coaching staff as a key contributor to its success.

“Our athletes really buy into what Dr. McGowan is teaching,” Mr. Wareham said. “They’re gaining tools that will help them on and off the court.”

Memorial connections

The Canada Games are held every two years, alternating between the summer and winter games.

The last time Newfoundland and Labrador hosted the Games was in 1999 in Corner Brook, where Grenfell Campus became the home-away-from-home for the competing athletes.

Before that, the Games were held in St. John’s in 1977.

“Our goal is to be the toughest team to play against and to put on a show for the home crowd,” Mr. Wareham said. “But just as important is giving these players tools to go further in sport and in life, whether that’s through education, facing adversity or learning how to work as a team.”

For Mr. Wareham, Memorial University’s support has played a key role in making his coaching journey possible.

“We’re really fortunate to have the support of Memorial throughout this journey. Being able to train in the same venues we’ll compete in, like The Works and the Field House in St. John’s, has made a big impact on our team’s preparation.”

Mr. Wareham also credits Dr. Karen Murphy, director of athletics at Memorial, for her mentorship and assistance with the team, including co-ordinating the team’s access to facilities for practices.

Catch the action

The competition schedule is available on the Canada Games website.