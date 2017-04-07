Spring cleanup

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Is your inbox unmanageable? Is your desktop screen littered with files? Or has your desk become overrun with papers?

These scenarios are familiar for many of us. Your information management team at Memorial can assist with tips and tricks to help you get organized during Information Management (IM) Month and throughout the year.

Since 1995, April has been recognized internationally as IM Month. It’s an important reminder for all of us to take time to get our files, information and records in order. It also provides an opportunity to raise awareness, promote information management initiatives and highlight the value of proper IM practices for individuals and organizations.

“Sometimes getting started may feel overwhelming, but our office can provide guidance and we’re here to help,” said Ms. Alison Randell, director information management and protection.

“We hear lots of questions including what files need to be kept, for how long and how files should be organized. Our office has guiding resources to assist you.”

Everyone has a role to play in managing and protecting the university’s records and information. Getting organized will help you find the information you need, when you need it and save time and space.

There are many benefits, including protecting personal information and the important records that are needed to support decision-making at Memorial.

There’s also the important values of transparency and accountability, as well as supporting continuity of business operations in case of a disaster.

Here to help

“We want to encourage everyone to take a look at their own records and files,” explained Ms. Randell.

“A great place to start is on our Information Management and Protection website. We have developed a number of resources to address common information management challenges here at the university. As an example, there’s a post titled Organizing a Records Cleanup Day that may inspire some spring cleaning.”

For practical tips and resources on how to get started with records and information management, visit Information Management and Protection’s IM Month webpage.

As well, explore the daily tips for managing information that will be posted throughout the month on the ITS Twitter feed.