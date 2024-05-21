 Go to page content

St. John’s campus encampment

Statement from President Neil Bose

Campus and Community

May 21, 2024

By Dr. Neil Bose

Earlier today, Tuesday, May 21, tents were erected on the St. John’s campus by a student group expressing their solidarity with Palestine.

Memorial fully supports freedom of expression and the right of members of our community to express themselves through peaceful protest.

Our focus is on maintaining a safe environment for all members of the university community: those who are protesting, those who disagree with the protest and those who remain neutral.

This means that discrimination, hate speech, harassment or destruction of property are not tolerated.

The university expects protests held on Memorial campuses to be conducted within the boundaries of Memorial’s policies, codes of conduct and the law, as protests held over the last two weeks have been.

Following the initial protest in early May, Memorial was in contact with the protest organizers. A meeting with university leaders has been scheduled, and we look forward to maintaining a constructive, mutually respectful dialogue.

Memorial acknowledges the tragedy, strife and hardship experienced by individuals affected by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and supports a peaceful resolution for citizens in the impacted region.

We recognize that many people in our university community have connections to the areas and affected communities.

Some members of our community have expressed concerns about their safety in light of protest activities. While we have no reason to believe that there is a risk to safety on our campus at this time, if you have particular concerns, please contact the Office of the Chief Risk Officer.

As a reminder, supports are available from the university.

Online and phone-based community mental health and wellness supports for students on all campuses can be accessed through the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre website.

Additional support services for students at Grenfell can be found at Counselling and Psychological Services.

International students who have questions and need support may also contact international@mun.ca, while graduate students can also reach out to sgs@mun.ca.

The Employee Assistance Program is a free, confidential service available to faculty and staff 24 hours a day. Information about how to access services is available online.

Dr. Neil Bose is president and vice-chancellor pro tempore at Memorial. He can be reached at president@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A selection of Indigenous symbols are placed over a green-blue background.

May 22, 2024

Indigenous verification report

Memorial receives report from First Peoples Group following Indigenous verification consultations

A closeup image of the Memorial University crest on the Memorial Tower, with sunshine glinting off the tower.

May 21, 2024

Accepting proposals

Deadline for pair of institutional funds is June 17

Young man with glasses, wearing a dark suit and tie, is smiling, standing in front of white blurred background

May 17, 2024

Born leader

'Exceptional' Science student named national 3M award recipient 

Dr. Amoaba Gooden (left) and Dr. Delores V. Mullings.

May 17, 2024

Building bridges

EDI-AR conference brings together global audience on Signal Hill

A black and white collage of people's faces.

May 17, 2024

Tireless dedication

Photos: meet some of N.L.'s primary care providers and patients

Dr. Travor Brown sits at a table with windows and greenery behind him.

May 16, 2024

Dean appointed

Dr. Travor Brown appointed dean of Business Administration