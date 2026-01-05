 Go to page content

Storm closure update

St. John's, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses closed for the day

Campus and Community

Jan. 5, 2026

Due to adverse weather, buildings on the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses, including the Childcare Centre, will be closed for the remainder of the day for all faculty, staff and students.

Students and instructors can access remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all asynchronously-delivered remote courses and online course activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled.

Download MUN Safe, listen to the radio or consult the university’s web page at www.mun.ca.

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Dec. 22, 2025

Advocate for change

Memorial University medical student honoured for local, national leadership

Kelly Butler and Catharyn Andersen stand together, smiling.

Dec. 19, 2025

A decade of reconciliation

Reflecting on history, progress and future directions

Scott Bishop

Dec. 19, 2025

Leadership appointment 

Scott Bishop appointed associate vice-president (finance) and chief financial officer

Dec. 19, 2025

Hidden talents

A Christmas tree farmer, artistic woodcarver and a volunteer firefighter

Dr. Jie Xiao standing in front of a banner bug.

Dec. 19, 2025

It adds up

Mathematics professor inducted as fellow of national society

Sean Kennedy stands in front of a window. Buildings in the background are blurred. He wears a collared shirt and his arms are crossed.

Dec. 18, 2025

Unlocking the potential

Cenovus Centre manager bridging student talent and education and company needs and goals