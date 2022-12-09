Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Patricia Beh has been appointed as senior advisor to the president, government relations and strategic initiatives.

Reporting to the president and working in close collaboration with senior leadership, this position is responsible for the development, implementation and evaluation of pan-university, multi-campus stakeholder relations strategies.

“I’m excited to be coming home to Newfoundland and Labrador and returning to the vibrant Memorial community as the university looks towards its 100th anniversary in 2025,” said Ms. Beh.

The senior advisor will work to enhance the university’s external relationships and position Memorial as a leading partner with key stakeholders, including municipal, provincial, Indigenous and federal governments.

“This position is critical as we continue to build our connection to communities and strengthen relationships with key stakeholders, including all levels of government,” said President Vianne Timmons. “I’m pleased to welcome Trish to Memorial and look forward to the work we will all do together.”

Background

Raised in Mount Pearl, Ms. Beh practised criminal defence and family law in Newfoundland and Labrador before becoming a member of the Canadian Armed Forces in 2009.

As a military lawyer, she worked in a variety of roles advising on military justice, administrative law and operational law issues across the country and internationally.

Ms. Beh left the regular force in 2018 when she became the director of policy to the minister of Heritage and Multiculturalism, where she was proud to work on the first Indigenous Languages Act and the federal anti-racism strategy.

In 2020 she was appointed chief of staff to the minister of Veterans Affairs and associate minister of National Defence.

Ms. Beh, who will assume the role in February 2023, holds a bachelor of arts from Memorial, a bachelor of laws from the University of New Brunswick and a master of laws from York University.

She is a recipient of the Canadian Forces Decoration, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, the General Service Medal – Expedition and a Chief of Defence Staff Commendation.