Statement from Memorial

By Memorial University

Memorial University welcomes and supports students, faculty and researchers from all over the world who contribute knowledge and expertise locally, nationally and internationally.

Our university community is stronger, more vibrant, innovative and progressive because of the diversity of the people who choose to engage in teaching, learning and research activities here.

Executive order

We are deeply concerned about the executive order issued in the United States Friday preventing individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

The executive order restricting travel into the U.S. affects international studies, academic conference participation, and in some cases family relationships of our university students and faculty, and it poses a significant threat to the free flow of people and ideas and to the values of diversity, inclusion and openness, hallmarks of a strong and healthy society.

Memorial is dedicated to providing immediate and tangible support to students and faculty affected by this travel restriction: