Statement from Memorial

Executive order
We are deeply concerned about the executive order issued in the United States Friday preventing individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days.
The executive order restricting travel into the U.S. affects international studies, academic conference participation, and in some cases family relationships of our university students and faculty, and it poses a significant threat to the free flow of people and ideas and to the values of diversity, inclusion and openness, hallmarks of a strong and healthy society.
Memorial is dedicated to providing immediate and tangible support to students and faculty affected by this travel restriction:
- We are waiving application fees for students from the seven countries affected, which include Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for a 90-day period. At this time we will also waive application fees for students from the U.S. To learn more, please get in touch with the Office of the Registrar here, by emailing registrar@mun.ca.
- We are also exploring first-semester scholarship support for students from the countries affected, and will provide further details as soon as they become available. Our Internationalization Office staff members are trained and available to provide support and advice to individuals who are concerned and troubled by this situation, and we welcome all undergraduate and graduate students, as well as post-doctoral fellows from the countries affected who may need support and guidance.
- All students considering future travel to the U.S for academic purposes are encouraged to contact the Internationalization Office to discuss their decision to proceed or cancel.
- Memorial’s certified immigration advisors are here to assist students, post-doctoral fellows, faculty, staff and other members of the university community who may need support in obtaining visas, study permits or other immigration documents. For inquiries, please contact Natasha Clark, nclark@mun.ca.
- Our School of Graduate Studies is dedicating extra supports for students affected by the travel restrictions who may be seeking to identify graduate supervisors and is also extending deadlines for admissions for students affected. For more details, please contact Andrew Kim, akim@mun.ca.