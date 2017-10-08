Statement from President Kachanoski

Campus and Community

By Dr. Gary Kachanoski

Today we were made aware of anti-Islamic posters distributed on the St. John’s campus.

These posters do not align with Memorial’s values and we strongly condemn the messages contained within.

Campus Enforcement and Patrol staff are in the process of removing these posters and investigating their source. If you have any information relevant to their creation and dissemination, please contact CEP at 864-8561.

We are committed to providing a safe, respectful environment for all members of the campus community and will not tolerate hateful speech directed towards members of our community.