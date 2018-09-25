 Go to page content

Statement from the president

University responds to transphobic messages

Campus and Community

Sept. 25, 2018

By Dr. Gary Kachanoski

Recently we were made aware that material carrying transphobic messages has been posted on doors and walls around the St. John’s campus, including in gender-inclusive washrooms.

Memorial is committed to providing a safe, respectful environment for all members of the campus community and these messages do not align with our values. We strongly condemn and will not tolerate hateful speech directed towards members of our community.

Campus Enforcement and Patrol (CEP) and Facilities Management staff are in the process of removing these materials and investigating their source. If you have any information relevant to their creation and dissemination, please contact CEP at 864-8561.

Dr. Gary Kachanoski is president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University. He can be reached at munpres@mun.ca.

