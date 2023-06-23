Statement of condolence

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Marine Institute’s faculty, staff and students extend their condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the five people who were lost on the Titan submersible.

Their thoughts and appreciation also go to the crew of the MV Polar Prince and the international maritime community, who brought their considerable expertise and equipment to bear in the search operations off our coast.

“Within that community, many of our staff and alumni were quietly doing what we do in these situations, lending their support and expertise,” said Dr. Paul Brett, vice-president (Marine Institute). “Memorial also provided what equipment it had to the search.”

Relationship with OceanGate

OceanGate Expeditions came to the Marine Institute this spring to avail of its workshop, storage and wharf facilities as they prepared for their latest expedition.

“As with many of our industrial partners who avail of our facilities, we interacted daily with OceanGate personnel and came to know them as they worked on the submersible, and witnessed their dedication to ocean exploration,” said Dr. Brett.

No Marine Institute employees or students travelled onboard the Titan.

However, one student accepted summer employment with OceanGate and was aboard the support ship, MV Polar Prince, which initially launched the Titan.

“We have spoken with the student and are offering them support at this time,” said Dr. Brett.

Wellness support

Marine Institute’s wellness navigator and the university’s Employee Assistance Program are also available for students and employees who need support or counselling.

We encourage you to reach out to them if you would like to talk.

For students

Marine Institute’s wellness navigator, Georginne Worley, offers confidential counselling sessions in person, via Webex or over the phone. To set up an appointment please email Georginne.Worley@mi.mun.ca, call 709-778-0426 or drop by her office in room W3013A.

Students can also access 24/7 counselling in up to 60 languages through keep.meSAFE by calling 1-844-451-9700. If you are outside of North America, call 001-416-380-6578 or visit https://www.keepmesafe.org/ca-us/support-and-access.php.

For faculty and staff

The Employee Assistance Program is provided by TELUS Health (formerly known as LifeWorks). This comprehensive, confidential service is available to Memorial employees, retirees and their immediate family members (provided they are also covered under the university’s health plan) at no cost, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A variety of services is available in person, by telephone, by email or online through Workhealthlife and by phone 1-800-387-4765 (TTY Service: 1-877-388-0275).